Mindbogglingly HISTORIC Deal With Harvard Very Soon, Donald Trump's Yet Another Claim

Washington: Donald Trump has announced that they are in talks with Harvard and very soon can have a ‘mindbogglingly HISTORIC’ deal with the University, adding that the institution has remained committed towards doing what is right.

The US President made the announcement on his Truth Social page saying that they have been working closely with the Harvard and it's very possible that a deal will be sealed by next week.

In a long statement, Donald Trump said, “Many people have been asking what is going on with Harvard University and their largescale improprieties that we have been addressing, looking for a solution. We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so.”

“They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations, and appear to be committed to doing what is right. If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be “mindbogglingly” HISTORIC, and very good for our Country. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the US President added.

Why Donald Trump and Harvard are at loggerheads?

The frosty standoff between Donald Trump and Harvard University centers on three key issues including academic freedom, immigration, and federal funding.

Among these, immigration has emerged as the most hotly debated topic.

While Trump advocates for curbing immigration and prioritising local citizens, Harvard maintains that international students are the lifeblood – soul – of the institution.

Donald Trump demanded that Harvard ban the enrolment of foreign students. In fact, the Department of Homeland Security moved to revoke the university’s certification program for hosting international students.