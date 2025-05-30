Minister Resigns After $45 Million Bitcoin Gift Linked to Drug Lord

New Delhi: Czech Republic's Justice Minister, Pavel Blazek, resigned on Friday under mounting public and political pressure following revelations that his ministry had accepted a Bitcoin donation linked to a convicted criminal.

Bitcoin from Convicted Drug Dealer Raises Alarms

The controversy erupted after local media reported that the Justice Ministry accepted a cryptocurrency donation from a convicted drug dealer, later selling the Bitcoin for approximately 1 billion koruna ($45 million).

The transaction raised serious concerns, prompting state prosecutors to launch a formal investigation.

Blazek Denies Wrongdoing, Steps Down to Preserve Government’s Image

Although Blazek denied any involvement in illegal activity, he took to social media platform X to announce his resignation.

"I don’t want to damage the reputation of the government, nor the governing coalition," he posted.

He had previously defended the ministry's actions, arguing there was no evidence that the Bitcoin had criminal origins.

Prime Minister Calls Resignation ‘Responsible’

Prime Minister Petr Fiala expressed support for Blazek’s character, saying he believed the minister acted in good faith, but acknowledged that the resignation was a necessary step to uphold the integrity of the government.