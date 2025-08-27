Shooting At Annunciation Church In Minneapolis, 2 Children Dead, 17 Injured

Minneapolis: In Minneapolis, a gunman allegedly fired indiscriminately at Annunciation Catholic School and Church, leaving at least 2 children dead and 17 others injured. The incident, which occurred at around 8.30 am local time on Wednesday, led to a panic-like situation in the area. According to local media reports, first responders and law enforcement agencies rushed to the spot surrounding the church, located at 509 W 54th Street, after reports of an armed suspect opening fire with a rifle.

The gunman has been identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who approached the church and fired dozens of rounds through the stained-glass windows towards the children sitting in the pews during Mass. Later, the accused, Westman, was found dead in the church parking lot from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As per reports, the victims have been shifted to various hospitals for treatment, and 4 of them are reported to be critical.

Police Found Smoke Bomb At Spot

Reports suggested that the shooting happened just before 8.30 am at Annunciation Catholic School, which has about 395 students. According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, Westman was armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol. The children who died were 8 and 10 years old, while the injured included 14 students and three elderly parishioners, aged 6 to 15.

The police also reportedly found a smoke bomb at the scene, but no explosives were detected. During the investigation, the police revealed that Westman did not have an extensive known criminal history and is believed to have acted alone.

Kash Patel Says Shooting Investigated As Domestic Terrorism

FBI Director Kash Patel said the shooting is being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics. O'Hara described the attack as absolutely incomprehensible and sheer cruelty and cowardice. The police chief also mentioned that investigators are examining a social media post that appeared to show the shooter at the scene with some disturbing writings.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressed his condolences, saying the violence had forever changed the students' families and the city. "Don't just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now," Frey said, adding that the kids were literally praying. Governor Tim Walz also condemned the attack, saying children starting the school year were met with evil and horror and death. Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram of condolences, praying for the relatives of the dead.

Recent Violence In Minneapolis

After the attack, the police officers responded immediately to the shooting, entering the church, rendering first aid, and rescuing children hiding throughout the building. The teachers and children also responded heroically, with teens protecting children and older children protecting younger ones. The mother of an eighth-grade boy who was shot praised a Minneapolis police officer who gave her son aid and a hug before he was taken to the hospital.

The shooting is part of a recent string of fatal shootings in Minneapolis. One person was killed and six others were hurt in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, followed by two more fatal shootings in the city. However, Police Chief O'Hara said the Annunciation shooting does not appear to be related to other recent violence.