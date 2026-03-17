'Minor Structural Damage': Tanker Hit By 'Unknown Projectile' Near UAE's Fujairah

Fujairah: A tanker has been hit by an "unknown projectile" approximately 23 nautical miles east of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The agency noted in a post on X that the vessel was "at anchor" when the incident occurred. While the strike caused "minor structural damage" to the tanker, the vessel's integrity remained stable.

There were "no injuries reported" to the crew following the impact, the maritime agency confirmed in its advisory. Furthermore, officials stated that "no environmental impact" was detected in the surrounding waters.

The UKMTO has confirmed that "authorities are investigating" the matter. In the meantime, all vessels operating in the region have been "advised to transit with caution" and to notify the agency of any “suspicious activity.”

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This maritime incident coincides with reports of further instability on land. A fire has erupted within the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following a drone strike at the facility, according to a report by Al Jazeera, citing the local government's media office.

The incident occurred at the energy site located approximately 150 km east of Dubai. Despite the targeted nature of the attack, authorities have confirmed that there were "no casualties" as a result of the strike.

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In an immediate response to the outbreak, "emergency teams" were dispatched to the area. These units remain on-site and are currently "dealing with the incident" to contain the situation at the critical regional hub.

Reporting on the ground operations, Gulf News noted that "Civil Defence teams in the emirate immediately began responding to the incident" as soon as the alarm was raised. Specialist crews "are continuing their efforts to bring the fire under control" and prevent the flames from spreading further through the facility.

As the Fujairah government continues to monitor developments, local authorities urged the public not to circulate rumours regarding the event on social media platforms.