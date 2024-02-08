X-rays revealed the nail lodged into the man's brain after it entered through his left eye. | Image: Cureus

In a miraculous turn of events, a construction worker not only survived but retained his sight after a 3-centimeter nail pierced through his eye and became lodged in his brain due to a malfunctioning nail gun. In a tension-filled surgical procedure, Malaysian doctors successfully extracted the nail and the 30-year-old man remarkably regained his eyesight following the unexpected workplace mishap, as reported by The Cureus, a journal of Medical Science.

The individual who is a migrant worker, operated an air-pressured nail gun without wearing protective goggles. The machinery got stuck and as he looked down into the gun barrel for inspection a nail was inadvertently discharged into his left eye. Apart from expressing evident discomfort in his eye, accompanied by significant bleeding and a headache, he did not exhibit other apparent concerns upon his hospital arrival. The doctors noted that he was entirely cooperative and aware, as per the reports.

The patient experienced a loss of vision in the affected eye, the medical professionals observed. Promptly, doctors administered a tetanus injection, antibiotics via intravenous drip and anti-seizure medication.

Stunning X-ray images reveal a 3.2 cm nail deeply lodged in the frontal lobe of the man's brain which is a critical region for movement and speech. The bleeding had extended to other areas of his brain. The study, published in the medical journal, reports wounds at the lateral canthus of the left eye where the two eyelids meet, along with fractures of the left orbital roof and floor. Remarkably, the nail managed to avoid crucial arteries and nerves, sparing the man from any enduring damage, as indicated in the study.

Undergoing successful emergency brain surgery, the patient also had his eyelids repaired by the medical team.

“The nail was successfully removed as a single piece, and there was no active bleeding after removal of the nail,” wrote the doctors.

Throughout his hospital stay, doctors ensured the eye remained hydrated and attended to its dressing on a daily basis. Remarkably, he was discharged after just five days.

“He recovered well during his postoperative period with no neurological deficit,” doctors added.

