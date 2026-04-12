'Mischievous', 'Manufacturing Narratives': India Rejects China's Move to Assign Fictitious Names to Places in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: India has categorically rejected what it described as "mischievous attempts" by China to assign fictitious names to places that are an integral part of Indian territory, including Arunachal Pradesh.

In response to media queries on the issue, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made it clear that such actions by the Chinese side amount to introducing false claims and manufacturing baseless narratives.

"India categorically rejects any mischievous attempts by the Chinese side to assign fictitious names to places which form part of the territory of India," Jaiswal said.

He emphasised that these attempts cannot change the ground reality: "Such attempts by China at introducing false claims and manufacturing baseless narratives cannot alter the undeniable reality that these places and territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, were, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."

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The MEA spokesperson further pointed out that these actions by China are counterproductive and detract from ongoing efforts to stabilise and normalise bilateral relations between the two countries.

"These actions by the Chinese side detract from ongoing efforts to stabilise and normalise India-China bilateral ties. China should refrain from actions which inject negativity into relations and undermine efforts to create better understanding," Jaiswal added.

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The statement comes amid persistent tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), even as both sides have been engaged in diplomatic and military-level talks to ease border frictions in recent months.

India has consistently maintained that Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of the country, and it has repeatedly dismissed Chinese claims over the region, which Beijing refers to as "Zangnan" or "South Tibet."