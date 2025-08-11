'Missile Se Gira Denge': Pak Army Chief Asim Munir Threatens India, Says, 'Will Destroy Dam India Builds On Indus River'

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has stooped to a new low by threatening to blow up a dam India plans to build on the Indus River.

Munir made the remark during his ongoing visit to the United States.

He said that Islamabad will defend its water rights "at all costs" if India proceeds with dam construction on the Indus River.

"We will wait for India to build a dam, and when they do so, we will destroy it," Munir told members of the Pakistani-American community in Tampa, Florida, according to a report published today in The Dawn.

India suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan as a countermeasure to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 people.

At a black-tie dinner in Washington, DC, hosted by Adnan Asad, Pakistan's honorary consul in Tampa, Munir told the gathering that the Indus River "is not the Indians' family property," adding that Islamabad has "no shortage of resources to undo the Indian designs to stop the river," The Dawn reported.

Asim Munir Repeats “Jugular Vein” Claim

According to ARY News, Munir said that Operation Sindoor is a grave violation of Pakistan's sovereignty.

Munir also repeated his anti-India rhetoric, describing Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein" and stating that it is not India's internal matter but an unresolved international issue, Pakistan-based media outlet ARY News reported on Monday.

Munir also thanked US President Donald Trump for his role in de-escalating tensions between the two countries.

Munir is known for issuing shallow threats against India repeatedly, despite facing global embarrassment. Experts have often said that Munir issues empty rhetoric only to make headlines, as Pakistan's economy is in shambles and lacks the capacity to harm India.

MEA Response To Asim Munir's Remarks

Ahead of the Pahalgam attack, India strongly rebutted Pakistan Army Chief General Munir's remarks describing Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein," calling the claim baseless and asserting that Pakistan's only relationship with Kashmir is to vacate the territory it illegally occupies.

Responding to questions at a media briefing on April 17 in New Delhi, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory of India and dismissed Munir's comments as unfounded.

The MEA spokesperson asked how "anything foreign" could be in a country's jugular vein and reiterated that Pakistan's role with respect to Kashmir is limited to vacating the regions it illegally occupies.

"How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a Union Territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country," Jaiswal said at the MEA briefing on April 17 this year.