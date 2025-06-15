Missiles Rain Down as Iran, Israel Trade Direct Blows; Oil Depots Bombed, Ballistics Launched | LIVE Updates

Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate: Over 80 Killed as Missile Strikes Continue on Third Day
The ongoing Iran-Israel conflict has entered its third day, with both countries launching deadly missile attacks and targeted airstrikes against each other. On Saturday night, Israel intensified its offensive by targeting two major oil depots and a key gas refinery facility in Tehran, leading to widespread power outages in the Iranian capital. In retaliation, Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel’s Haifa city, considered the economic lifeline of the country , causing severe damage and blackouts.
As per early estimates, around 80 people have reportedly died in missile attacks and counterstrikes since the conflict began. Amid this worsening crisis, the scheduled diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran regarding Tehran’s nuclear programme have been abruptly cancelled, casting doubt over the chances of de-escalation anytime soon.
Both Israel’s military and Iranian state media confirmed the latest wave of missile attacks near midnight, with heavy explosions heard across multiple cities. Meanwhile, Israel's security cabinet held an emergency meeting to assess the situation and weigh further response options.
Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: Iran launched nearly 80 ballistic missiles at Israel overnight in two separate waves, according to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).
The first barrage of around 40 missiles targeted northern Israel. One of the missiles hit a house in the town of Tamra, killing four civilians.
The second wave, with around 35 missiles, struck central Israel. A missile hit the city of Bat Yam, killing six civilians and injuring nearly 200 people. Another missile struck Rehovot, leaving around 40 more injured.
The IDF has shared visuals of its Home Front Command operating at the impact sites across the country, including Tamra, Bat Yam and Rehovot.
Tensions remain high as emergency teams continue rescue operations in affected areas.
Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: In a major escalation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were launched from Iran toward Israel within an hour.
According to the IDF, all drones were successfully intercepted by the Israeli Air Force and Navy before they could reach their targets. The swift response highlights the growing aerial threat as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to intensify.
The incident comes amid a broader exchange of missile and drone strikes between the two countries, raising global concerns of a wider regional war.
Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for missile and drone strikes on key energy infrastructure inside Israel. According to a statement from the IRGC, the attacks specifically targeted fighter jet fuel production sites and energy supply centres, aiming to disrupt Israel’s operational capabilities.
The IRGC warned that its operations would “continue more fiercely and widely” if what it described as “aggression and evil acts” by Israel persist. The latest developments signal a dangerous escalation in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, with both sides showing no signs of backing down.
Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: As tensions escalate in the Middle East, former US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, saying that if the United States is attacked "in any way, shape, or form," the American military will respond with force "at levels never seen before." Trump, while distancing himself from the ongoing Israeli strikes on Iran, clarified that the US had "nothing to do with the attack on Iran."
At the same time, Trump proposed a potential deal to end the bloody conflict, although no details have been made public yet. The situation remains volatile as fears of a wider regional war continue to grow.