Missiles Rain Down as Iran, Israel Trade Direct Blows; Oil Depots Bombed, Ballistics Launched | LIVE Updates | Image: Republic

Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate: Over 80 Killed as Missile Strikes Continue on Third Day

The ongoing Iran-Israel conflict has entered its third day, with both countries launching deadly missile attacks and targeted airstrikes against each other. On Saturday night, Israel intensified its offensive by targeting two major oil depots and a key gas refinery facility in Tehran, leading to widespread power outages in the Iranian capital. In retaliation, Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel’s Haifa city, considered the economic lifeline of the country , causing severe damage and blackouts.

As per early estimates, around 80 people have reportedly died in missile attacks and counterstrikes since the conflict began. Amid this worsening crisis, the scheduled diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran regarding Tehran’s nuclear programme have been abruptly cancelled, casting doubt over the chances of de-escalation anytime soon.

Both Israel’s military and Iranian state media confirmed the latest wave of missile attacks near midnight, with heavy explosions heard across multiple cities. Meanwhile, Israel's security cabinet held an emergency meeting to assess the situation and weigh further response options.