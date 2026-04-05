'We Got Him': Trump Confirms Missing US Crew Member From Downed F-15 Jet In Iran Rescued, Says He is 'Safe And Sound'

New Delhi: In a big development amid the ongoing West Asia war, a second US crew member from the crashed F-15E fighter jet in Iran- who had been missing for two days- has been rescued in one of the most 'daring operations' in the history of the United States, President Donald Trump said.

According to Trump, the pilot has sustained injuries but "will be fine".

"WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The US military had sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the "most lethal weapons in the world", to retrieve the pilot at Trump's direction, he said.

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"This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue," he said.

Iran downed US F-15E

Notably, the crew member has been missing since Friday, when Iran downed a US F-15E Strike Eagle. While one crew member was rescued earlier, a frantic search-and-rescue operation was underway to rescue the other crew member.

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The rescued crew member, who has not been identified, has not left Iranian territory yet because of the ongoing hostilities, and there could be a danger to the pilot and others involved in the rescue effort, as per reports.

What Tehran claims

The Iranian state media had claimed that a U.S. fighter jet had been downed over its territory, in the first such incident since the war began five weeks ago. According to an Iranian media outlet, the fighter jet was targeted over central Iran and may have gone down in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.

Both the American and Iranian military launched a frantic search to find the crew members where Tehran officials also issued a public call for the crew’s capture, offering a reward to any citizen who found them.

Recovered alive claims

Furthermore, the United States have reportedly found the F-15 crew member alive, who went missing after Iran downed the jet amid the West Asia conflict, former US Special Forces personnel and journalist Jack Murphy claimed.

In an X post, Murphy wrote, “Good news for once. F-15 WSO recovered alive. Was escaping and evading. Massive firefight on tgt. Iranians were actively looking for him in the area.”

Another Jet targetted

Iran had downed another plane, an A-10 Warthog fighter aircraft, which costs about $18.8 million (around Rs 174 crore), over Kuwait. The pilot, however, ejected and was rescued. While the US had not confirmed the pilot's rescue, Trump today said that it was because they "did not want to jeopardise the second rescue operation".

"This is the first time in military memory that two US Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory. WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND! The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies," Trump said.

He added, "This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!"

US-Israel-Iran War

It was the first time a US aircraft was downed in the Iran war, which broke out on February 28 when the American and Israeli forces attacked Iran, killing its supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Throughout the war, Iran has repeatedly claimed to have shot down piloted enemy aircraft.

The US military has announced the loss of several aircraft during Iran operations, including one tanker that crashed in Iraq and three F-15s shot down by Kuwaiti friendly fire.