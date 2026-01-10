Updated 10 January 2026 at 20:54 IST
Mississippi Mass Shooting: 6 Killed, Suspect In Custody
At least six people were killed at three different locations in Mississippi's West Point on Saturday.
- World News
- 1 min read
West Point: Authorities say a person was in custody Saturday after six people were killed in a series of related shootings in eastern Mississippi.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said in a Facebook post that “multiple innocent lives” were lost “due to violence” in the town of West Point, near the Alabama border. The sheriff told WTVA that six people were killed in three locations.
A suspect was in custody and there was no threat to the community, the sheriff wrote on Facebook.
“I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers Law Enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible,” he wrote.
Advertisement
The sheriff’s office did not provide further details early Saturday, but planned a morning news conference.
Also Read- VIDEO: New Minnesota ICE Shooting Bodycam Footage Brings Fresh Scrutiny Into Renee Good's Killing
Advertisement
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 10 January 2026 at 20:54 IST