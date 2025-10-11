Republic World
Updated 11 October 2025 at 20:04 IST

Mississippi Shooting: 4 Dead, 12 Injured In Leland High School Homecoming Firing

Four people were killed, and 12 were injured in a shooting after a high school homecoming game in Mississippi's Leland.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Mississippi Shooting: 4 Dead, 12 Injured In Leland High School Homecoming Firing | Image: X

Mississippi: A deadly shooting rocked the celebratory atmosphere of a high school homecoming game in Mississippi's Leland, leaving four people dead and 12 others injured. The incident occurred late Friday night, around midnight, on a main street where large crowds had gathered after the game.

According to local reports, the gunfire broke out near Leland High School, prompting a immediate response from law enforcement. Mayor John Lee described the incident as "a heartbreaking tragedy" and urged the community to remain calm while the investigation continues. "The Leland Police Department is working diligently to determine the cause of the shooting and identify those responsible," Lee added.

Further details regarding the shooting incident are awaited. 

Published By : Abhishek Tiwari

Published On: 11 October 2025 at 20:02 IST

