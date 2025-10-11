Mississippi Shooting: 4 Dead, 12 Injured In Leland High School Homecoming Firing

Mississippi: A deadly shooting rocked the celebratory atmosphere of a high school homecoming game in Mississippi's Leland, leaving four people dead and 12 others injured. The incident occurred late Friday night, around midnight, on a main street where large crowds had gathered after the game.

According to local reports, the gunfire broke out near Leland High School, prompting a immediate response from law enforcement. Mayor John Lee described the incident as "a heartbreaking tragedy" and urged the community to remain calm while the investigation continues. "The Leland Police Department is working diligently to determine the cause of the shooting and identify those responsible," Lee added.