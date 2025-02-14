‘Mistake To Kick Russia Out’: Trump Expresses Desire For Russia's G7 Return

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has expressed his desire to have Russia rejoin the G7, stating that it was a mistake to kick them out in the first place. Talking to reporters, Trump stated that he would love to have Russia back in G7. Notably, this is not the first time Trump has voiced this opinion, having previously stated in 2019 that Russia's exclusion was a mistake made by world leaders in 2014, during former US President Barack Obama's term.

Trump's comments come as a reiteration of his previous stance on the matter, stressing his interest in recreating the G8 in its original form. The G7, formerly known as the G8, is a group of the world's seven largest economies, and Russia's exclusion was a result of international condemnation following its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Russia had been a member of the G7 club of industrialised democracies, then known as the G8 until Moscow was excluded following its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014.

"I'd love to have them back. I think it was a mistake to throw them out. Look, it's not a question of liking Russia or not liking Russia. It was the G8," Trump said at the White House when he announced new US reciprocal tariffs.

"I said, 'What are you doing? You guys - all you're talking about is Russia and they should be sitting at the table.' I think Putin would love to be back," President Trump stated.