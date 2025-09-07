'Mocking Diplomacy, Trampling International Law, Killing...': EU Commission President Shreds Russia For Fresh Strikes On Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Union Commission, has lashed out at Russia for carrying out fresh strikes on Ukraine targeting government buildings and the houses of civilians.

In a post on X, she said, "Last night, Russia launched one of the largest drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, targeting government buildings and civilian homes alike. Once again, the Kremlin is mocking diplomacy, trampling international law and killing indiscriminately."

"Europe stands, and will continue to stand, fully behind Ukraine. We are reinforcing Ukraine’s armed forces, building lasting security guarantees, and tightening sanctions to increase pressure on Russia. The killing must end," her post added.

Russia launched its largest aerial assault of the Ukraine war overnight into Sunday, deploying more than 800 drones and striking a Kyiv government building for the first time, CNN reported.

At least three people, including a child, were killed and dozens injured after a series of overnight Russian missile and drone strikes pounded multiple Ukrainian cities, damaging residential areas and igniting a fire in Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers building, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

Russia launched a total of 810 drones, four ballistic missiles and nine cruise missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said. While most were shot down by air defences, 54 drones and nine missiles hit targets across Ukraine, it said.

The latest assault surpasses the size of a July attack that was previously the largest of the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022. It also comes after recent attempts by Kyiv's Western allies to broker a peace deal, as per CNN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack as "vile," saying that "such killings now, when real diplomacy could have started a long time ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war."

"The world can make the Kremlin's criminals stop killing, all we need is political will," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy again urged international allies to maintain pressure on Moscow and follow through on commitments to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, referencing past agreements made in Paris and statements from Washington promising sanctions for failure to engage in peace efforts.

He also expressed gratitude to the countries assisting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict and reiterated the urgent need for enhanced air defence capabilities.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called it a "massive attack," saying the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Odesa all came under fire, as well as Kyiv.

In the capital, the building that houses the prime minister's office, as well as some government ministries, was struck in the assault, she said, CNN reported.

"For the first time, the Government building, its roof, and upper floors were damaged by the enemy attacks. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire. I thank them for their work," Svyrydenko said.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said any Western troops in Ukraine would be considered "legitimate targets for defeat," a day after it was announced that dozens of Western countries have pledged to contribute to a potential peacekeeping force there if a ceasefire deal is agreed.