Modi, Putin Announce Major Accords: Europe War, Anti-Terror Cooperation, Make-in-India Drive Top Agenda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered joint press statements in Delhi after a meeting on Friday.

The two leaders witnessed an exchange of agreements between India and Russia.

During the statements, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to President Putin for Russia's "unwavering commitment" to India.

"Fifteen years ago, in 2010, our partnership was granted the status of a Special Privileged Strategic Partnership. For the past two and a half decades, he (President Putin) has nurtured this relationship with his leadership and vision. His leadership, under all circumstances, has elevated our ties to new heights. I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Putin, my friend, for this deep friendship and unwavering commitment to India," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

PM Modi stated that India-Russia friendship has been like "dhruvtara" (Pole Star), underscoring the steadiness in the ties between the two nations.

He reiterated India's advocacy for peace on the Ukraine issue and welcomed all efforts being made for peaceful resolution of the matter.

Advertisement

PM Modi said, "India has advocated for peace on the Ukraine issue from the very beginning. We welcome all efforts being made for a peaceful and lasting resolution of this matter. India has always been ready to contribute its part and will remain so in the future."

He added, "India and Russia have long been standing shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism. Whether it is the terrorist attack in Pahalgam or the cowardly assault on the Crocus City Hall -- the root of all these incidents is the same. India's unwavering belief is that terrorism is a direct assault on the values of humanity and that global unity against it is our greatest strength."

PM Modi underscored, "I am fully confident that in the times to come, our friendship will give us the strength to face global challenges -- and this very trust will enrich our shared future."

Speaking about the growing India-Russia ties, PM Modi said, “Make in India will be strengthened by shipbuilding and with cooperation of Russia...Our cooperation on critical minerals is important for the entire world.”

Russian President Putin, in his address, thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi for hosting him.

"I thank President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister of India and all our Indian colleagues for the warm and hospitable welcome accorded to the Russian delegation...I thank PM Modi for the dinner at his residence yesterday," Putin said.

Putin assured that Russia is ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the growing Indian economy.

He further said, "Our countries are gradually moving towards the use of national currencies for payment settlements. The share is already 96 per cent in commercial payments."

Speaking about bilateral trade between India and Russia, Putin said, "Last year, our bilateral trade turnover has grown by 12%, setting another record according to different data. This number may look different, but it is generally around 64 billion US dollars. Currently, we are forecasting that the results of this year will remain at the same impressive level. At the same time, as I perceive it, we are up to the task of getting this number to the level of $100 billion."

"The Prime Minister gave us a whole list of challenges that deserve the most attentive focus of our government. We will do that. The growth of Russian Indian commercial links would be helped by the creation of a free trade zone between Indian and the Eurasian Economic Union. We are already conducting work on the corresponding agreement," he added.

He also spoke on an India-Russia project to build the largest Indian nuclear plant.

"We are also working on a project to build the largest Indian nuclear plant. Three out of six reactors have already been connected to the energy network," he said.

He unveiled plans to build new international transport routes along with Indian partners.

"We are working with our Indian partners to build new international transport routes, including the project to create North-South transport from Russia or Belarus to the Indian Ocean coast," he said.

Putin further emphasized that India and Russia will conduct independent and self-sufficient foreign policy with like-minded countries in BRICS, SCO and other countries of the global majority...We are defending the main principle of the law enshrined in the UN," the Russian President said.

"As state founders of the BRICS, Russia and India have done a lot of things and continue to do more to increase the authority of the organisation. As you know, next year India will assume the BRICS chairmanship. We will provide all necessary assistance to our Indian friends," President Putin added.

The Russian President reiterated his commitment to strengthen India-Russia “strategic partnership” for the benefit of both nations.

"Our country, for the last half a century, has been helping to arm and modernise the Indian Army, including the Air Defence Forces, aviation, and the Navy. In general, we are undoubtedly satisfied with the results of the negotiation we just had...I can express my confidence that the current visit and the agreements reached will help further deepen the Russian-Indian strategic partnership for the benefit of our countries and the people, the peoples of India and Russia," Putin said.