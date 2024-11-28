Mohamed Al-Fayed, Former Harrods Owner, May Have Raped Over 100 Women

London's Metropolitan Police has launched a wide-ranging investigation into allegations of sexual assault against the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, the former owner of Harrods. The probe, prompted by revelations in a BBC documentary aired in September, has identified 90 victims so far, with allegations spanning decades. Al-Fayed passed away in August 2023 at the age of 94.

Fresh Allegations Spark Renewed Investigation

The BBC documentary unearthed multiple accusations of rape and sexual assault against Al-Fayed, sparking public outrage and renewed scrutiny of his past. In the weeks following the broadcast, over 400 women and witnesses came forward with claims, raising concerns about systemic failures in handling complaints over several decades.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that "numerous victims, some reporting multiple offences," had contacted authorities in response to a public appeal. A dedicated unit has been established to review all allegations and "pursue all reasonable lines of enquiry."

Commander Stephen Clayman of the Met's Specialist Crime Command emphasized the importance of seeking justice for the survivors. "This investigation is about giving survivors a voice, despite the fact that Mohamed Al-Fayed is no longer alive to face prosecution," he said. Clayman also stated that the investigation is focused on any individuals who may have been complicit in Al-Fayed’s alleged offences.

Here is what you need to know

The investigation encompasses 111 alleged cases of abuse, including crimes reported to police between 2005 and Al-Fayed's death, as well as 90 new claims following the BBC's report. Allegations date as far back as 1977 and extend to 2014.

Detectives are re-examining past investigations to identify potential "missed opportunities" and to determine whether any police officers may have engaged in corruption. The Metropolitan Police has already reviewed over 50,000 pages of evidence, including victim and impact statements, and retrieved significant materials from archived investigations.

A former Harrods security director, Bob Loftus, claimed in a witness statement that a senior Metropolitan Police commander received luxury hampers from Al-Fayed "whenever he had been a particularly great help to Harrods."

Earlier this month, the police referred themselves to the UK’s Independent Office for Police Conduct after two women complained about the handling of prior investigations into Al-Fayed’s alleged abuse.

Potential Facilitators Under Scrutiny

The Guardian reported that five individuals, suspected of assisting Al-Fayed, are under investigation as potential facilitators. Detectives are examining whether these associates played a role in enabling or covering up the alleged offences.

The police are also reviewing claims that officers may have turned a blind eye to Al-Fayed’s misconduct in exchange for perks, raising concerns about institutional complicity.

New Accusations Extend to Al-Fayed’s Family

In addition to the allegations against Mohamed Al-Fayed, new accusations have emerged against his late brother, Salah Fayed, who co-owned Harrods and died in 2010. Another brother, Ali Fayed, now 80, has been accused of being aware of the alleged "trafficking" of women.

The allegations against the Fayed family have added another layer of complexity to the investigation, as authorities seek to understand the full scope of the abuses and those potentially involved.

Building Trust Amid Historic Failures

Commander Clayman acknowledged the public’s eroded trust in the Metropolitan Police’s handling of past allegations. "Past events may have impacted the public's trust and confidence in our approach," he said, adding that the force is committed to addressing the allegations "with integrity and thoroughness."