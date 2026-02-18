'Mohsin Naqvi Threatening Us': Imran Khan's Sisters Accuse Asim Munir And Pak Govt Of 'Lethal Conspiracy' To Kill Ex-PM In Jail

Islamabad: Imran Khan's sisters, Dr Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, have made explosive allegations against the Pakistani government and military, claiming they are conspiring to kill the former PM in custody. They specifically named Army Chief Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as part of this "lethal conspiracy". The two sisters of Imran Khan made these explosive claims during a press conference, stating that they have received threats from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief.

The allegations come amid growing concerns over Imran Khan's deteriorating health in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where he is being held. According to Uzma, Imran Khan told her, "These people will kill me; they have made a plan to kill me", spotlighting the severity of the situation. During the press conference, Aleema Khan shared a message from her brother, stating his eye health is deteriorating due to the denial of access to his trusted medical team.

The sisters' allegations come amid a severe medical crisis for Imran Khan in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail. His medical reports, presented before the Supreme Court of Pakistan, reveal that he is facing severe vision loss in one of his eyes. The family rejected government-appointed medical teams, demanding evaluation by Dr Asim and Dr Faisal, Imran's personal physicians.

Addressing the media personnel, Aleema Khan blasted the government's tactics, saying, "You have sent a team of doctors to the jail and ask us to accept it, or to accept the report provided by those doctors, that will not happen." The family has made it clear that they want Imran Khan to be transferred to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, where he can receive treatment under the care of his own doctors and relatives. However, the government has not agreed to this demand, raising fears that the authorities may be trying to cover up the extent of Imran Khan's health problems.

In addition to it, Imran Khan's sisters, in another shocking revelation, alleged personal targeting for speaking out, with Uzma claiming Mohsin Naqvi is threatening them. "Mohsin Naqvi is threatening us; they have tasted blood…..If anything happens to Imran Khan or to us, mark my words, we will not spare anyone's future generations either," Uzma said, warning of retribution if harm comes to Imran or them.

The shocking charges by Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan have escalated the PTI's confrontation with the Pakistani government, drawing global concern over Imran Khan's well-being. Cricket legends Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev have urged immediate attention to Imran Khan's health, adding pressure on the government. These legendary cricketers have urged the Pakistani government to ensure Imran Khan's safety and provide him with proper medical care.