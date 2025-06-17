Moment Iran Launches New Wave Of Missile Attacks On Israel

Updated 17 June 2025 at 22:05 IST
Tehran: The Middle East is witnessing a massive escalation in tensions between Iran and Israel, with Iran launching a new round of missile strikes towards Israel. According to reports, the Iranian military has fired dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel, prompting the Israeli military to activate its air raid sirens and instruct citizens to seek shelter. Several videos have surfaced capturing the barrage of Iranian missiles launched towards Israel.
Israel's military has confirmed that it has been intercepting incoming missiles and drones launched from Iran. The Israeli military spokesman, Brigadier General Effie Defrin, stated that the air force is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat.
Published 17 June 2025 at 22:02 IST