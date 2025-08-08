Moment Roof Collapses in Gaza on Hungry Crowd as Airdropped Aid Box Lands on Fragile Structure, Several Injured | Watch

Gaza: Several people were injured when a crowd of desperate civilians rushed toward an airdropped aid box that landed on a fragile rooftop structure in the Remal neighborhood of Gaza City. The structure collapsed under the weight of the crowd, causing a metal awning to collapse and sending people tumbling.

A video circulating online shows the moment of collapse, capturing the chaos as people scrambled for food.

While the number of fatalities remains unconfirmed, local health authorities have reported multiple injuries. The incident underscores the growing desperation among Gaza’s population, where food scarcity has reached catastrophic levels.

Such incidents reflect the dire conditions on the ground and the inadequacy of air drops to meet overwhelming needs.

Soaring Hunger Crisis: Airdrops Not Enough, Warn Agencies

Israel’s military confirmed it had conducted humanitarian airdrops into Gaza, alongside the announcement of new corridors for UN aid convoys.

Other nations, including the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, are expected to follow suit with similar operations. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged that Britain is doing “everything we can” to deliver aid via air.

However, humanitarian organizations warn that airdrops alone are insufficient to address the worsening crisis. Aid leaders stress that these efforts, while well-intentioned, cannot replace a coordinated ground-based distribution system.

Starvation Crisis: UN Warns of Widespread Hunger

The United Nations has issued an urgent warning about a rapidly worsening hunger crisis in Gaza, with new data revealing devastating levels of malnutrition, particularly among women and children.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), 90,000 women and children now require immediate nutritional treatment, while Gaza's health ministry reports that nearly 200 people, including 96 children , have already died from starvation-related causes.

The World Health Organization (WHO) released alarming figures showing that 12,000 children under five suffered from acute malnutrition in July alone, the highest number ever recorded in the region.

The crisis has been exacerbated by severe food shortages, damaged infrastructure, and restricted humanitarian access. Medical workers report children showing visible signs of starvation, with protruding ribs and sunken eyes becoming increasingly common in pediatric wards across the territory.

More than 100 international aid and human rights organizations have raised the alarm, declaring that Gaza is on the brink of mass starvation. The UN estimates that nearly one-third of Gaza's population has endured days without any food, with families resorting to eating animal feed and foraging for wild plants. Local markets stand empty, and what little food remains available sells at prices far beyond what most residents can afford after months without income.

Over 1,000 Killed in Desperate Search for Food

Since late May, over 1,300 Palestinians have reportedly died near aid distribution sites or along convoy routes, many attempting to secure a basic meal.

Speaking at the Amnesty International Global Assembly, WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed that more than 1,000 people had been killed while trying to access food since the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began replacing the UN-led aid system.

Palestinians say that they know that they might get injured or killed at any time, yet they still go there to get food.

Hundreds of families continue to search for loved ones who left in pursuit of food and never returned. Human rights monitors have collected chilling testimonies of individuals found killed while attempting to access supplies.

One story that captured global attention was that of a child who pushed through crowds of adults to grab a single bag of flour and ran away, clutching it as if it were his only lifeline. He ran with it clutched tightly, fearing someone might snatch it from his hands, as if, in that single bag, he had grasped life itself.

In another, a hungry child approached his father crying while holding an empty plate.

Humanitarian Corridors, But Aid Still Out of Reach

Though Israel has announced humanitarian corridors and air drops, UN agencies say conditions remain too unsafe to coordinate ground convoys effectively. Israel, which controls all access points to Gaza, denies it is responsible for famine conditions, instead blaming Hamas for what it calls a "man-made shortage."

“There is no famine caused by Israel,” said government spokesman David Mencer at a recent briefing. “This suffering exists because Hamas has created it.”

Media reports have accused Hamas of stealing and reselling aid to fund its military operations.

While some outlets, including the New York Times, have questioned the evidence, freed Israeli hostages have reported seeing UN-branded supplies in Hamas tunnels.

UN Calls for Immediate Action

As diplomatic efforts continue, aid groups are scrambling to deliver lifesaving supplies through risky airdrops and limited border crossings. However, without a major breakthrough in negotiations that would allow for large-scale, sustained aid delivery, experts warn the death toll from hunger could soon surpass that of direct conflict.

UN agencies are urging an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access to prevent further deaths. The World Food Programme has described the situation as "the fastest deteriorating food crisis we've ever documented," noting that traditional coping mechanisms have been exhausted.