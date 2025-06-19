Mooney M20 Plane Crashes On Sam Fonzo Drive Near Boston Airport: One Dead, Several Injured

Boston: In a terrifying incident, a small plane crashed near Beverly Regional Airport in Massachusetts on Thursday morning, a site close to Boston. According to reports, the incident occurred when a small Mooney M20 aircraft crashed onto Sam Fonzo Drive, resulting in one fatality and injuring several others. Reports further suggested that the plane, which had departed from Beverly, was en route to Ticonderoga Municipal Airport, around 160 km north of Albany in New York, when the tragic accident occurred.

According to local media reports, the plane was seen emitting a puff of smoke before it plummeted to the ground, leading to speculations of possible engine failure. The impact was severe, causing the aircraft to break into several pieces and come to rest against a utility pole roughly one block from a runway. Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur and Beverly Fire Chief Peter O’Connor confirmed that two men were trapped inside the wreckage.

After the tragic plane crash incident, the local firefighters, paramedics, and state police responded swiftly to the scene, securing the area while debris was cleared from the roadway. Despite the challenges faced by rescue teams in extricating the victims from the wreckage, they managed to provide medical assistance to the injured individual, who was subsequently airlifted to a hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have launched an investigation into the crash.

An NTSB investigator was expected to arrive at the scene in the afternoon to assess the situation, and the plane will be transported to a facility for further evaluation. The FAA will also play a crucial role in examining the aircraft, flight records, and the circumstances leading up to the crash.

As per experts, the Mooney M20 is a popular model known for its efficiency and performance in general aviation. However, the incident has led to concerns regarding the importance of stringent safety protocols and regular maintenance checks to prevent such tragedies.