More And More Americans Are Consuming Marijuana

More older Americans are turning to marijuana, with recent research showing a significant increase in use among those aged 65 and above. According to a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, marijuana use in this age group surged nearly 46% between 2021 and 2023.

Data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, analyzed by researchers at the University of California San Diego and New York University, cited in an Axios report, found that 7% of seniors reported using cannabis in the past month in 2023, up from 4.8% in 2021 and 5.2% in 2022.

Changing attitudes drive rise

Experts say the rapid legalization of marijuana across many states, combined with its commercialization, has made cannabis more accessible and socially acceptable among older adults. Many are using it to manage chronic pain, stress, and other health issues.

Interestingly, the increase in use was more pronounced among women, though more men still reported cannabis use overall. The biggest jump came among seniors with annual incomes over $75,000, whose marijuana use rose from 4.2% in 2021 — the lowest among income groups — to 9.1% in 2023, the highest rate recorded.

Health risks prompt calls for caution

The study did not separate recreational from medical cannabis use, but noted that marijuana use was more common among seniors with conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Geriatricians are raising concerns about the potential health risks, emphasizing the need for more research and better education for patients and doctors. Cannabis can interact with other medications, impair senses, and increase the risk of accidents — dangers that are especially relevant for older adults.

The potency of marijuana has also increased over the years, with U.S. cannabis containing much higher levels of THC than in past decades, further complicating safe use.

Looking ahead