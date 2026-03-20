More Countries To Enter Middle East War? European Nations, Japan Vow Support to Ensure Safe Passage Through the 'Strait of Hormuz' | Image: AP

United States: A group of major economies, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan, on Thursday expressed their support in ensuring the safe movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Their statement came amid rising tensions after Iran’s attacks on oil and gas tankers, which have disrupted global energy supplies.

"We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning," the joint statement said.

However, the nations did not clarify whether their support would involve any form of military action to reopen the strait.

Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Following Iran's repeated attacks on commercial ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, an essential route for the world's supply of LPG and crude oil, the situation has gotten worse. The ongoing war between the United States, Israel, and Tehran is the backdrop against which the situation is developing.

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Iran has reportedly threatened to attack ships trying to enter the strait and has deployed explosive boats and drones. As a result, hundreds of ships are stranded outside the passage, and shipping volume has drastically decreased. Many nations, have already experienced supply shortages as a result of this disturbance.

The coalition of countries strongly condemned Iran's conduct, denouncing attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities, and unarmed commercial ships. They also said that the strait was effectively shut down.

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"We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces," the statement added.

Trump Criticises Allies Over Response

Earlier in the week, Donald Trump sharply criticised NATO allies after multiple nations declined his request to form a global naval force to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

From the White House, Trump referred to the rejection as a "very foolish mistake." The US would remember the lack of assistance, he warned, calling it "shocking," even though many nations share the US stance but are unwilling to pay.