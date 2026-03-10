'More Fun to Sink Them': Trump on Why US Chose Not To Capture Iranian Ships | Image: AP/File

Washington: US President Donald Trump, in his usual insensitive avatar, claimed that when he was asking an official about the option of capturing Iranian ships instead of sinking them, he was told, “it's more fun to sink them."

Trump was recalling his conversation with a military official while addressing a gathering of congressional Republicans in Washington DC. He mentioned that the US Navy has sunk 46 "top-of-the-line" Iranian naval ships so far.

How the Conversation Happened

Recalling the conversation about sinking Iranian ships, Trump said, “In fact, I get a little upset with our people. I asked, what quality of ship?”

“Excellent, sir. Top of the line,” the officer told him, as the US President narrated.

Advertisement

When Trump reportedly asked him, “Why didn't they just capture the ships instead of sinking them?” they told him that its “more fun” sinking them.

"They like sinking him better. They say it's safer to sink. I guess it's probably true," Trump said.

Advertisement

‘They Have No Navy’

Speaking at the press conference in Florida, Trump calling the operation in Itan a “tremendous success”.

"They (Iran) have no Navy, Air Force, anti-aircraft equipment. It's all been blown up. They have no radar, telecommunications, leadership. It's all gone. We could call it a tremendous success right now as we leave here I could call it, or we could go further. And we're going to go further. But the big risk on that war has been over for three days. We wiped them out the first in the first two days. When you think about it, it's incredible.", Trump remarked.

He hailed the success of Operation Midnight Hammer which was conducted by the United States in Iran in 2025 aimed at targeting the nuclear facilities of the country.