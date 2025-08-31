'More Indians in 5 Years Than Greeks and Italians in 100': Anti-immigration Protests in Australia Target Indian Nationals

Canberra: Nationwide anti-immigration protests are planned across Australia this Sunday, organized under the banner “March for Australia.” The rally organizers have explicitly identified Indian migration as a primary concern, framing it as a threat to the nation's cultural fabric.

The "marches against mass migration" are scheduled to occur in major capital cities. The "March for Australia" group's manifesto and promotional flyers prominently highlight statistics concerning Indian immigration, arguing it leads to "cultural replacement," a claim that has generated significant concern within immigrant communities.

One flyer presents a comparative statistic, stating, "More Indians in 5 Years Than Greeks and Italians 100."

It further elaborates on this point, adding, "And that’s just from one country… We know migration has a cultural impact. This isn’t a slight cultural change– it’s a replacement, plain and simple."

The group's literature also contends that Australia is being exploited by “international finance” and urges supporters to take action if political leaders fail to address their concerns. Another assertion on the flyer claims, “The majority is with us,” referencing a June 2025 Lowy Institute poll that indicated many Australians feel migration levels are “too high.” The flyer accuses political leaders of ignoring public sentiment while still characterizing the governance of the country as a democracy.

Investigation Uncovers White Nationalist Links to Protest Organizers

An investigation into the march's official website and the social media profiles of its organizers has revealed connections to white nationalist ideologies. In one instance, an organizer was found to have shared memes supporting Nazi ideology and Adolf Hitler.

Furthermore, the website for the March for Australia initially featured the white nationalist concept of "remigration" as a core motivation for the event. This reference was removed days after the site was launched. Remigration is an idea associated with far-right extremism that advocates for the mass deportation of non-European people from Western countries.

Despite these findings, March for Australia insists that its opposition to current immigration levels is not "far-right." A post on its Facebook page states, "It is the popular mainstream opinion, silenced for too long, often by those who profit from this very system driving housing shortages, job insecurity, declining productivity, environmental decay, lowered living standards and the erosion of national identity."

Authorities Fear the Possibility of Escalation

Law enforcement and community advocacy groups are monitoring the situation closely amid fears that the inflammatory rhetoric could incite hostility against migrant communities, particularly Indian nationals who have been directly named in the group’s messaging. With rallies planned in major cities, police are expected to maintain a strong presence to prevent any potential unrest.

This tension occurs within a context of rising incidents against Indians in Australia in recent years, which includes vandalism by Khalistani supporters. Critics argue that the Australian government has largely failed to address these ongoing issues adequately.

Protests Spark Mixed Reactions Among Migrant Communities

The announced "March for Australia" has elicited divided opinions among the nation's migrant population. While some individuals feel specifically targeted and alarmed, others have defended the group's right to free speech, even if they disagree with its message.

Mihir Kuvadiya, an international student who has lived in Melbourne for over two years, said, "I'm not that worried about the rally, because this nation is built on immigration." He added further, "If you are legal here, if you are paying taxes, I don't think anyone can take you out of this place because you're contributing something to the economy."

Conversely, other international students stated they were not surprised by the planned rallies, noting that people have "become bolder and more aggressive" in their actions "when we do nothing to stop it." This apprehension is reflected on social media, where culturally diverse community groups are circulating messages advising their members to exercise caution. One message circulating on WhatsApp read, "We advise you not to travel to the city … unless it is essential to avoid unwanted incidents."

Recent Racial Attacks on Indians in Australia

In a recent and violent incident, a 33-year-old man of Indian origin was brutally attacked with a machete by a group of teenagers in Australia, sustaining multiple injuries, including a nearly severed hand.