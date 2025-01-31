sb.scorecardresearch

Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gandhis' Supra-Elitist Attack | Budget 2025 | Saif Attack Case | Virat Kohli | Trump's Tariff Threat | Kash Patel |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • More Than 40 Bodies Have Been Pulled From Water After DC Midair Collision

Published 20:21 IST, January 31st 2025

More Than 40 Bodies Have Been Pulled From Water After DC Midair Collision

Law enforcement officials have said that more than 40 bodies have been pulled from the Potomac river after the tragic midair collision.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Washington Plane Crash
Washington Plane Crash | Image: AP

More than 40 bodies have been pulled from the water after DC midair collision, law enforcement official says.

Updated 20:21 IST, January 31st 2025