Moscow Care Facility In Crisis After Suspected Mass Poisoning: 3 Dead, 40 Hospitalised

Moscow: A horrific mass poisoning incident has hit a care facility in Russia's capital Moscow, leaving at least 3 people dead and over 40 others hospitalised. According to reports, the victims, who have been hospitalised, were of varying degrees of severity. The incident reportedly occurred on December 19, triggering a panic-like situation at the care facility.

Following the incident, the Russian law enforcement agencies have initiated a probe to ascertain the cause behind the mass poisoning.

As per reports, the care facility, which housed 73 residents, is located in the town of Vidnoye in Moscow. According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, 3 people died as a result of the mass poisoning incident, while over 40 others were hospitalised.

The facility's management and residents were being questioned by law enforcement agencies, and the investigators have seized documents and collected food and dishware samples for testing.

The forensic specialists were examining the facility, and food samples were sent for testing. The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being is also involved in the investigation. The Investigative Committee of Russia has launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

Cause Of Poisoning Still Unknown

The Russian authorities suspected foodborne botulism may be to blame for the incident, while the exact cause of the poisoning is still unknown. The officials stated that the residents began showing symptoms of illness on December 19, but medical help was allegedly delayed as staff tried to treat those affected.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised concerns about the safety and care provided at the facility.