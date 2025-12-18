'Moscow To Make 2026 A Year Of War': Zelenskyy Call For Help From Allies

Kyiv: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that they received signals that Russia was preparing for a war in the next year. Zelenskyy went on to call for help from its allies, especially the US which maintains that Russia intends to stop the conflict.

In a post on X, he said, “Today, we again heard signals from Moscow that they are preparing to make next year a year of war. These signals are not only for us. It is crucial that our partners see them, and not only see them but also respond - especially partners in the United States, who often say that Russia wants to end the war.”

"Yet the signals coming from Russia are the exact opposite, taking the form of official orders to their army. This Russian mindset must be recognized - and acted upon. When Russia is in this mindset, it will also undermine diplomacy - seeking, through diplomatic language and pressure over specific points in documents - to merely mask its desire to destroy Ukraine and Ukrainians, and the desire to legitimize Russia's theft of our land. And then come other countries in Europe, which someone in Russia might one day label their so-called "historical lands," he added.

Zelenskyy further asked for protection from Russia, including security and financial aid.

"Real protection is needed against this Russian case history of madness, and we will continue working with all partners to ensure that protection is in place. Security measures are needed, financial measures are needed - including actions on Russian assets - political measures are needed. And the courage of all partners is required: to see the truth, acknowledge the truth, and act accordingly. I want to thank everyone who supports Ukraine," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will achieve its objectives and rejected war with the West as the European Union considers seizing Russian monies to fund Ukraine, as the war is now in its fourth punishing winter, Al Jazeera reported.

During a high-level meeting on Wednesday with Ministry of Defence officials, Putin was quoted by state media as describing calls in the West to prepare for war with Russia as "hysteria and a lie".

However, he emphasised that the Kremlin's war goals will "undoubtedly" be achieved, adding that 300 territories were "liberated" over the past year, as per Al Jazeera.