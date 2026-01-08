Mosque Imam, Identified As Mastermind Behind Hindu Worker Dipu Das' Lynching, Arrested in Bangladesh

Dhaka: The detective branch of Bangladesh Police have arrested the mastermind behind the lynching of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das. The arrested man, identified as 25-year-old Mohammad Yasin Arafat, allegedly played a crucial role in dragging Das' body to Square Masterbari and setting it ablaze on December 18, 2025. Police stated that he incited the mob, which eventually led to the tragic ending of the victim.

Mohammad Yasin Arafat was an imam at the Shekahbari mosque. Earlier, he was a teacher at a madrasa.

Lynching Of Dipu Das

Dipu Chandra Das, who was a worker at a garment factory, was forced to resign and was handed over to an angry mob after he was accused of hurting religious sentiments of Islamists. It had been alleged that he made a derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad at an event in the factory. Despite lacking proof of the allegation, the mob beat him to death. Thereafter, the miscreants tied his body to a tree and set it ablaze.

A horrific video of the incident showed the mob attacking Dipu while chanting Islamic slogans.

Police have arrested more than 20 people in the case.

