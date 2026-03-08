Republic World
  News /
  World News /
  • 'Most Suitable Candidate' Selected As Iran's Supreme Leader After Khamenei's Assassination

Updated 8 March 2026 at 16:00 IST

'Most Suitable Candidate' Selected As Iran's Supreme Leader After Khamenei's Assassination

The clerical body tasked with choosing Iran's next Supreme Leader has reached a decision, eight days following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli airstrikes.

Nidhi Sinha
'Most Suitable Candidate' Selected As Iran's Supreme Leader After Khamenei's Assassination | Image: X

Tehran: The clerical body tasked with choosing Iran's next Supreme Leader has reached a decision, eight days following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli airstrikes. Mohsen Heydari, a member of the selection body, stated that “the most suitable candidate” has been selected to succeed Khamenei.

This is a developing story…

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 8 March 2026 at 15:52 IST