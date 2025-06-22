'Mr Trump, You Started It, and We Will End It': Iran State TV Airs Map Of US Bases

Updated 22 June 2025 at 10:31 IST
US Strikes Iran: The United States has launched airstrikes on three significant nuclear installations in Iran, marking a dramatic escalation of the ongoing crisis between Israel and Iran. The targeted locations are essential parts of Iran's nuclear infrastructure and are situated at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.
US President Donald Trump called the attacks a "very successful" operation and verified them on social media. "A full payload of bombs was dropped on the Fordow facility, which is deep underground and a prime target for US B-2 stealth bombers," the president said. Trump verified that the bombers successfully finished their mission and left Iranian airspace without any problems.
"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now safely on their way home," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. He added that this military operation was a historic moment for the United States, Israel, and the world, emphasizing that Iran must now “agree to end this war.”
Published 22 June 2025 at 10:18 IST