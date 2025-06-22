'Mr Trump, You Started It, and We Will End It': Iran State TV Airs Map Of US Bases

US Strikes Iran: The United States has launched airstrikes on three significant nuclear installations in Iran, marking a dramatic escalation of the ongoing crisis between Israel and Iran. The targeted locations are essential parts of Iran's nuclear infrastructure and are situated at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

US President Donald Trump called the attacks a "very successful" operation and verified them on social media. "A full payload of bombs was dropped on the Fordow facility, which is deep underground and a prime target for US B-2 stealth bombers," the president said. Trump verified that the bombers successfully finished their mission and left Iranian airspace without any problems.