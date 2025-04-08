Yunus Raised Sheikh Hasina’s Extradition With PM Modi, Confirms Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser

New Delhi/Dhaka: Bangladesh 's Interim Government Chief Muhammad Yunus raised the issue of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ’s extradition from India during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangkok, Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain confirmed on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters at the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, Hossain said, “We raised the issue but nothing was finalised,” when asked about the nature of discussions between Yunus and Modi during their meeting. He refused to elaborate further on whether the conversation included Hasina’s extradition to face trial.

This marked the first official acknowledgment from the Bangladesh interim government regarding efforts to pursue Hasina, who was ousted following a change in government and is currently believed to be in India.

The statement hinted at early diplomatic conversations, though no agreements or formal requests had yet been confirmed.

Efforts to Strengthen Dhaka-Delhi Relations Highlighted

Hossain stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation between India and Bangladesh in broader terms. “Progress in Dhaka-Delhi relations required efforts from both sides as we need to move forward together,” he said, indicating that the interim government sought a constructive and forward-looking relationship with New Delhi, beyond the immediate political concerns.

While the discussion around Hasina’s possible extradition added a sensitive layer to ongoing diplomatic talks, the adviser’s cautious tone suggested that the matter remained at a preliminary stage. Officials in both capitals have not yet issued any joint statement on the Yunus-Modi meeting or the extradition subject.

Sheikh Hasina’s Ouster

Sheikh Hasina, who served multiple terms as Bangladesh's Prime Minister and was a prominent figure in the Awami League, was ousted following growing unrest and a controversial political transition.

Her government had faced criticism over human rights concerns and allegations of electoral malpractice.

Following her removal from office, reports claimed that Hasina had left the country, with India speculated to be her current place of residence, although New Delhi has neither confirmed nor denied her presence.

What an Extradition Request Involves