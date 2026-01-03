Updated 3 January 2026 at 12:24 IST
Multiple Explosions Heard In Venezuelan Capital Caracas Amid Tensions With US
At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard around 2 am local time Saturday in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas.
Caracas, Venezuela: At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard around 2 am local time Saturday in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas.
Venezuela’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. People in various neighbourhoods rushed to the streets. Some could be seen in the distance from various areas of Caracas.
This comes as the U.S. military has been targeting in recent days alleged drug-smuggling boats.
On Friday, Venezuela said it was open to negotiating an agreement with the United States to combat drug trafficking. The South American country’s President Nicolás Maduro also said the U.S. wants to force a government change in Venezuela and gain access to its vast oil reserves through the monthslong pressure campaign that began with a massive military deployment to the Caribbean Sea in August.
