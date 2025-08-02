4 People Shot Dead In Montana Bar Mass Shooting By Unknown Assailant

Montana: At least four people were killed and multiple others were injured at a Montana bar after an armed man allegedly opened fire on Friday. Following the mass shooting incident, the law enforcement agencies and authorities scrambled to apprehend the suspect. However, he reportedly remained elusive. The shooting occurred at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, a small town about 75 miles southeast of Missoula. The local police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who was believed to still be armed and was last seen in the Stump Town area.

According to reports, over a dozen police officers from local and state police converged on Stump Town, searching for the suspect in the woods. The Granite County Sheriff's office confirmed that the suspect's home in Anaconda had already been cleared by a SWAT team. The Montana Highway Patrol warned residents to avoid the area, citing concerns for public safety.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, with assistance from local and state authorities. While details about the motivations behind the shooting are yet to be disclosed, the police are probing the events surrounding the incident. The agency confirmed that four people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Granite County Sheriff's office issued a warning, advising residents to steer clear of the Anaconda area until the situation is brought under control.

The ATF has been notified, and the FBI's Salt Lake City office is assisting local police in responding to the incident. However, details about the motivations behind the shooting and the conditions of the victims are yet to be disclosed.

The owner of the Firefly Cafe in Anaconda, Barbie Nelson, locked up her business after getting alerted to the shooting by a friend. As per reports, two hours later, she was still waiting for an all-clear before reopening. "We are Montana, so guns are not new to us. For our town to be locked down, everybody's pretty rattled," Nelson said. She further added, “It's a small town, so we all probably know someone who was there at the shooting.”

Sandra Barker, spokesperson for the FBI's Salt Lake City office, which covers Montana, confirmed the agency's involvement, stating, "The FBI is assisting in the response to the shooting but referred questions about it to local authorities."

The officials stated that the investigators are probing the matter to ascertain the cause behind the incident and detain the suspect. The locals are anxiously awaiting updates on the victims' conditions and the capture of the suspect.

Meanwhile, the mass shooting incident has once again shed light on the pressing issue of gun violence in the US. According to the Gun Violence Archive, 722 people died in mass shootings in 2023, with the FBI reporting 105 fatalities in active shooter incidents. The nation grapples with the factors contributing to these incidents, from lax gun laws to mental health concerns.

In light of the ongoing investigation, law enforcement agencies urge anyone with information to come forward. The ATF's anonymous tip system allows individuals to provide crucial details without fear of retribution.