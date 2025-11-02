Multiple People Stabbed On Train Near Cambridge, 2 Suspects Arrested At Huntingdon Station

London: Multiple people were stabbed on a train near Cambridge in the United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday evening, leaving the city in fear and panic. According to reports, the British Transport Police responded immediately to the information call, which occurred on Saturday at around 7.39 pm, after reports of a stabbing on a train headed to Huntingdon.

The armed security personnel rushed to the site located at Huntingdon station and arrested two suspects involved in the violent incident.

The Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the local police force, confirmed that the incident occurred on a train bound for Huntingdon, around 75 miles north of London. According to people aboard the train, multiple people suffered stab injuries. However, the exact number of victims and the severity of their injuries are yet to be disclosed.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer took to social media to express his deep concern over the incident and lauded the immediate response of the police and emergency services. "My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response," he stated. Paul Bristow, the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, also acknowledged the gravity of the situation, revealing that he had heard about the "horrendous scenes" on the train.

The two suspects arrested at Huntingdon station are currently being held for interrogation by the law enforcement officers. The police are also probing the events leading up to the stabbing.

The incident has led to an outpouring of support for the victims and their families, with many expressing their gratitude for the bravery and quick thinking of the emergency responders. The people have also questioned the security arrangements at the stations and trains.

