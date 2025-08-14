Munir Awards Munir: Failed Marshal Honours Self With Hilal-e-Jurat

Islamabad: In a bizarre display of self-obsession, Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir awarded himself the Hilal-e-Jurat, the second-highest military honour, following the Pakistani Army's crushing defeat at the hands of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor. Asim Munir's self-awarding move, after shattering failure to even defend their bases and military infrastructures against the mighty Indian Armed Forces attack, led to massive ridicule on social media, with users mercilessly trolling him and creating a plethora of memes.

The Pakistani Army's world-renowned failure to defend its bases and military infrastructures against the Indian Armed Forces' might has left many questioning the competence of its leadership. Meanwhile, Asim Munir's self-awarded honour is seen as a desperate attempt to salvage his reputation and image makeover. The decision has been met with intense scrutiny, with many in his own country criticising the Army Chief for his blatant display of self-obsession.

Asim Munir Backlashed In His Own Country

The Hilal-e-Jurat is a distinguished award that recognises exceptional bravery, leadership, or sacrifice in the Pakistani military. Several Pakistanis took to social media to lash out at the Army Chief, saying that by awarding it to himself, Asim Munir has undermined the value of this honour and mocked the sacrifices of those who have genuinely earned it.

Meanwhile, the move has also raised questions on the credibility of Pakistan's military honours and the leadership's integrity.

After Self-Promotion, Munir Does Self-Honour

Earlier, Pakistan's General Asim Munir was promoted to Field Marshal, days after the Indian Armed Forces inflicted a crushing defeat on the Pakistani military during Operation Sindoor, in response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack. However, the move was met with massive ridicule and criticism, both domestically and internationally, as many view it as an attempt to salvage the military's image after a humiliating defeat.

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi even mocked the promotion, saying Pakistanis measure victory by their chief's rank, implying that, according to Pakistan's narrative, they must have won because Munir became a Field Marshal. His promotion was also trolled on social media, with some users saying, who needs actual military wins when you can just award yourself promotions and pretend you didn't get thrashed?

Munir's Social Media Trolling

The news of Asim Munir's self-awarded honour has drawn a torrent of memes, jokes, and criticism on social media. The social media users have taken to various platforms to express their outrage and ridicule the Army Chief's decision. Several users have questioned his integrity and leadership abilities, while others have mocked the Pakistani military's alleged incompetence.

How Netizens Responded After Reports Of Asim Munir Being Honoured With Hilal-e-Jurat:

One social media user said, "Wow, Asim Munir's self-awarded Hilal-e-Jurat is the ultimate flex! Who needs validation from others when you can just give it to yourself?"

Second user mocked, "I'm not sure what's more impressive, the fact that Asim Munir awarded himself the Hilal-e-Jurat or the fact that he managed to find a mirror in the midst of a losing battle."

The third user said, "Asim Munir's Hilal-e-Jurat award is like a participation trophy for showing up to the war and losing spectacularly!"

Another user stated, "I'm loving the new trend of self-promotion and self-awarded medals! Who needs a Nobel Prize when you can just give it to yourself? Asim Munir is a trailblazer!"

Poking a funny joke at Pakistan's Army Chief, one user said, "Asim Munir's Hilal-e-Jurat is like a badge of honour for 'Most Creative Ways to Lose a War'."

One of the users questioned, saying, "What's next? Asim Munir awarding himself a PhD in 'How to Get Crushed by the Indian Army'?"