sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Musk's X to be Reinstated in Brazil After a Month as it Complies with Court's Demands

Published 09:06 IST, October 9th 2024

Musk's X to be Reinstated in Brazil After a Month as it Complies with Court's Demands

De Moraes ordered the shutdown after a monthslong dispute with Musk over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
elon musk
Musk's X to be Reinstated in Brazil After a Month as it Complies with Court's Demands | Image: Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

06:34 IST, October 9th 2024