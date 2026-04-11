‘My Companions on This Flight’: Iranian Speaker Takes Photos of Minab Victims on Flight to Islamabad for Talks

Islamabad, Pakistan: A somber and symbolic flight set the stage for critical negotiations as Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, landed in Islamabad on Saturday, leading a delegation for talks aimed at transforming a fragile two-week ceasefire into a more durable agreement amid ongoing regional tensions.

En route from Tehran, Ghalibaf shared a striking image from inside the aircraft, showing empty passenger seats adorned with framed photographs of children and staff killed in the February 28, 2026, strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, southern Iran. Each seat featured a portrait alongside personal belongings such as backpacks and flowers.

He captioned the post on X: “My companions on this flight, Minab168” -- a direct reference to the victims of the attack, which Iranian authorities say claimed at least 165 lives, mostly schoolchildren, and injured over 100 others.

The Minab incident, which occurred on the first day of escalated US-Israeli military operations against Iran, has become a powerful emblem in Tehran's diplomatic messaging. Iranian officials have described it as a stark reminder of civilian suffering, with the delegation informally referred to in some reports as the “Minab 168” mission.

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Upon arrival in the Pakistani capital, Ghalibaf struck a measured but wary tone. Speaking to reporters, he said Iran was approaching the discussions with “good intentions but no trust,” citing a history of failed past negotiations and perceived breaches by the American side.

“Unfortunately, our experience of negotiating with the Americans has always been met with failure and breach of contract,” he stated, according to Iranian media. He emphasized that Tehran would remain firm: any deal must respect Iranian rights, and attempts to use talks as cover for deception would be met with a strong response.

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The Iranian team, which includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, joins multilateral efforts hosted by Pakistan to stabilize the ceasefire brokered earlier this week with mediation involving Pakistan, Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

On the US side, Vice President JD Vance arrived signaling cautious openness.

“If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we are certainly willing to extend the open hand,” Vance said before departing. However, he added a clear caveat: “If they’re going to try to play us, they’re going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive.” Vance is joined by presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

President Donald Trump has also commented publicly, suggesting Iran may be overestimating its leverage while referencing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks come against a backdrop of military escalation risks and fragile diplomatic openings. Both sides have expressed conditional readiness -- Iran demanding concrete commitments on rights and de-escalation, and the US insisting on genuine engagement without gamesmanship.

Analysts note that the presence of high-level figures from both nations in Islamabad underscores the stakes: turning a temporary pause into a lasting settlement that could ease broader regional conflicts, including spillover effects involving Lebanon and maritime security.