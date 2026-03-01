'My Life Has Little Value,...Even If They Kill Me...': Khamenei's Old Viral Video Resurfaces Amid Israel-Iran Tensions | Image: X, Reuters, Republic

An old viral video of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has resurfaced across social media platforms in the wake of his confirmed death in joint US-Israeli military strikes, as the escalating Israel-Iran conflict enters its second day with fresh exchanges of attacks.

In the resurfaced clip, originally from years earlier, Khamenei is heard delivering a defiant message amid heightened tensions with Western powers and Israel.

"My life has little value. I have a disabled body. I have a bit of dignity which you all have given me. I put all this on the line, ready to sacrifice everything," he states.

He continues, "Even if they kill me, do not count it as our loss as long as you remain steadfast on the principles of Imam Hussain. We are winning this war as long as we do not bow before dictators, before power and greed, as long as we uphold the ideals of Imam Hussain."

The remarks, emphasizing martyrdom and unwavering commitment to revolutionary principles, have taken on poignant new meaning following Khamenei's killing on Saturday (February 28, 2026), during the opening phase of a large-scale US-Israeli operation targeting Iranian military and leadership sites in Tehran. Iranian state media confirmed the 86-year-old leader's death at his office compound, describing it as a "martyrdom" in what they called a "cowardly" American-Zionist assault. Reports confirmed the strike also claimed the lives of several top officials, including members of Khamenei's family and senior Revolutionary Guards commanders.

The operation, which US President Donald Trump has framed as a push toward regime change, has drawn sharp international condemnation from allies like Russia and China, while prompting vows of severe retaliation from Iran's interim leadership council. Iran has launched multiple waves of ballistic missile strikes on Israel, including hits on civilian areas near Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh, killing several people, and targeted US military bases and assets across the region. Israel responded Sunday with renewed airstrikes "in the heart of Tehran," hitting armed forces headquarters and other regime targets, amid ongoing disruptions to regional oil flows and air travel.

Iran has declared a 40-day period of national mourning, with crowds gathering in Tehran for Khamenei's funeral preparations. An interim council, including figures like Ayatollah Alireza Arafi named in acting roles, has assumed temporary governance as the country faces an uncertain power transition and the risk of broader regional escalation.