‘My Mama!’: Katy Perry’s Daughter Daisy Wins Hearts With Rare Appearance as Singer Faces Backlash Over Blue Origin Space Tour

The fans caught a rare glimpse of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s 4-year-old daughter Daisy as the little one proudly cheered for her mom when she returned to Earth from space. The heartwarming moment was captured on Monday, April 14, as Perry became part of Blue Origin’s first all-female crew to complete a suborbital flight, a journey 62 miles above Earth's surface to the Karman line.

The flight, which lasted only 11 minutes, marked the first all-female space crew in over six decades.

‘My mama!’: Daisy cheered for her mom

Daisy, dressed in a tiny astronaut outfit, was spotted in the live footage from Blue Origin. Her eyes were full of awe as the New Shepard capsule touched down. ‘My mama!’- she could be heard shouting as Perry stepped out of the spacecraft, holding a single daisy flower in honour of her daughter.

Talking about the 11-minute-long journey to space, the pop superstar said, “This experience is second to being a mom.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Surprise Fans

Known for carefully guarding their daughter’s privacy, Perry and Bloom surprised the world by allowing Daisy to be captured by the cameras for the first time at the launch site. As per reports, the decision came after ‘difficult conversations’ between the couple who chose to share this special moment to show the world how much their daughter’s support means to them.

Katy Perry’s Dramatic Return from Space Sparks Online Debate

Soaring beyond Earth's atmosphere aboard Blue Origin’s first-ever all-female crewed mission, Pop star Katy Perry stirred up a social media storm, and not everyone is applauding.

Perry, who was seen clutching a single Daisy flower, exited the New Shepard capsule. Moments later, she dramatically knelt down and kissed the ground.

While many fans praised the pop icon’s display of emotion, others weren’t so kind. Critics flooded social media and called out her ‘over the top’ reaction. In addition to the massive trolling and backlash that Blue Origin's star-studded launch faced, many questioned the purpose of the trip itself.

Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin All-Women Space Tour Fake? Know Conspiracy Theories

The landmark moment for space exploration now meets a cloud of suspicion as Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin all-women space tour have been facing a wave of conspiracy theories.

Just days after the April 14 flight, which saw pop icon Katy Perry, CBS anchor Gayle King, Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sanchez, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, ex-NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, and bioastronautics scientist Amanda Nguyen soared into space aboard the New Shepard capsule, some netizens have claimed that the mission was staged.

On X, users have been circulating videos that they insist are ‘definitive proof’ that the mission was faked. One viral clip shows the capsule shortly before the hatch was opened by Jeff Bezos post-landing. A netizen cracked a joke and wrote – ‘Three minutes before Bezos opened the totally real and straight hatch door lol’.

Another viral post claimed that the landing sequence was ‘scripted and staged’. Many others also pointed out that the women were never inside the rocket and the entire launch was likely CGI and the capsule was just dropped from a cargo plane.