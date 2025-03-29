Myanmar-Thailand Battle Strongest Earthquake in 100 Years, Death Toll cross 1,600, Rescue Ops Underway

Bangkok: Myanmar's ruling military reported on Saturday that the death toll from the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake had risen to 1,644, with more bodies recovered from the rubble of collapsed buildings near the country’s second-largest city.

Rescue operations are focused on the major affected cities of Mandalay and Naypyitaw, but operations are being hindered by the damage to local airports, which are deemed unfit for planes to land.

Death Toll in Myanmar Jumps to 1,600

The new figure of 1,644 death bodies marks a significant increase from the earlier reported 1,002 deaths, highlighting the challenges of confirming casualties across widespread regions in Myanmar. The number of injuries has reached 3,408, and the missing count has risen to 139.

While teams and equipment from other nations have been dispatched, the ongoing civil war in Myanmar complicates the movement of relief efforts, raising concerns that the death toll could continue to increase rapidly.

The earthquake, which struck midday Friday with its epicenter near Mandalay, was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 6.4. The quake caused widespread devastation, toppling buildings, buckling roads, collapsing bridges, and bursting a dam.

In Naypyidaw, repair crews worked on damaged roads while power, phone, and internet services remained down across most of the city. The quake also brought down numerous government buildings, including those housing civil servants, though authorities have sealed off the area for safety.

Image Source: AP

Tremors Cause Massive Damage in Thailand

In neighboring Thailand, the earthquake was felt in the greater Bangkok area, which is home to around 17 million people, as well as other parts of the country.

Image Source: AP

Authorities in Bangkok reported that the confirmed death toll had reached 10, with nine of those fatalities occurring at the site of a collapsed high-rise under construction near Chatuchak market. Seventy-eight people remain missing, and rescue efforts are ongoing in hopes of finding more survivors.

On Saturday, heavy equipment was brought in to help clear the tons of rubble, but hope is fading among the families and friends of the missing, who fear that they may not be found alive.

India Dispatches Relief Aid to Earthquake -Hit Myanmar

India became the first country to send rescue personnel to Myanmar, deploying an 80-member NDRF team to assist in search and rescue operations after the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake, according to the Ministry of External Affairs' XP Division.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft, carrying the NDRF team, departed from Hindon Air Force Station and landed in Naypyitaw on Saturday, bringing critical relief supplies. The team was warmly welcomed by officials upon arrival.

India has also sent approximately 15 tonnes of relief materials to Myanmar in response to the earthquake, sources confirmed.