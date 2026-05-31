Myanmar Blast Kills Over 45 In Namhkam, 74 Injured As Powerful Explosion Damages 100 Homes Near China Border

Namhkam: A massive explosion in Myanmar tore through a storage building in Kaungtup village, located in Namhkam township, on Sunday afternoon, killing over 45 people and injuring dozens of others. The blast, which occurred around noon just 3 km south of the Chinese border, flattened nearby homes and filled the sky with smoke, triggering panic and chaos in the area. On information, the rescue teams rushed to the site and worked through the evening to pull bodies from the rubble.

According to reports, the local rescuers stated that at least 46 bodies, including 6 children, had been recovered by Sunday night and taken to the mortuary of a hospital. Another 74 injured were rushed to the township hospital as emergency operations continued. A second rescuer in Namhkam put the death toll at about 40, adding that over 100 houses around the blast site were damaged. Independent Myanmar media outlets reported a higher toll, with Shan State’s Shwe Phee Myay news agency publishing figures between 50 and 55 alongside images of collapsed structures and debris-strewn streets.

The building was reportedly being used to store explosives for mining and stone quarrying. Notably, Kaungtup lies in an area controlled by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, an ethnic armed group that has clashed sporadically with Myanmar’s central government. The TNLA has governed Namhkam since late 2023, when it joined other rebel forces in a major offensive against the military.

Explosives Stored For Mining Triggered Blast

According to the TNLA, gelignite used for rock blasting had been kept in the building by its economic department. The group said that an investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway. In a statement posted on its Telegram channel, the TNLA explained that the material was meant for mining operations. Gelignite is common in quarrying but can turn highly unstable if stored badly or for too long, raising questions about safety standards in the area.

Advertisement

A rescue worker who reached the site stated that the bodies were being carried out until late evening. Speaking anonymously for security reasons, the rescuer confirmed 46 dead, among them 6 children, and said that 74 injured had been sent for treatment while crews kept searching. It is also claimed that the blast damaged over 100 nearby homes, leaving families displaced. The photographs and videos shared by local outlets showed smoke rising over Kaungtup and buildings reduced to rubble.

TNLA Controls Area

Reports suggested that Namhkam has been under TNLA control since the Three Brotherhood Alliance, of which the TNLA is a member, launched attacks on the military in late 2023. The group and other ethnic armed organisations have long sought greater autonomy. After months of fighting, the TNLA signed a ceasefire with Myanmar’s army in October last year following talks mediated by China. Despite the agreement, tensions in the region remain high.

Advertisement

The analysts asserted that the blast occurred in Namhkam against the backdrop of Myanmar’s prolonged crisis since the military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in February 2021. The coup stirred nationwide protests, which security forces crushed with force. Many opponents then took up arms, pushing the country deeper into conflict. The local authorities in Namhkam stated that they were providing relief, medical care and help with resettlement for residents affected by Sunday’s explosion.