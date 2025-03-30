Myanmar Earthquake: New Video Shows Swimming Pool Turning Into a Tsunami | WATCH

New Delhi: Even days after Myanmar's devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which has claimed over 16,000 lives, horrifying videos continue to surface on the internet. A new video has emerged showing a swimming pool turning into a raging Tsunami as the quake sent tremors across Thailand, China, and Japan.

Tremors Cause Widespread Destruction

The earthquake, with a depth of 10 kilometers, caused massive structural damage, leading to building cracks, collapsed skyscrapers, and extensive loss of lives and property.

Videos from affected regions show the chaos and destruction. Thai citizens, in particular, endured terrifying moments as high-rise buildings swayed, forcing people to evacuate in panic.

Bangkok Rooftop Pool Turns Into Waterfall

In Bangkok, the tremors were so strong that water from luxury rooftop infinity pools came crashing down, turning them into giant waterfalls.

Footage from the Banyan Tree Hotel shows water from its 61st-floor pool cascading down the building, while the Waldorf Astoria’s 16th-floor pool and the Marriott Marquis’ 9th-floor pool emptied within minutes, sending torrents of water flooding streets below.

Widespread Damage in Myanmar

The powerful quake struck Mandalay as its epicenter, followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock. In Mandalay, several structures, including one of the city’s largest monasteries, have collapsed. In Naypyidaw, the capital, rescue workers have been seen pulling survivors from the rubble of government housing complexes.

India Becomes the First Responder

India was the first nation to send aid, deploying an 80-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to assist in search and rescue operations.