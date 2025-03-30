Myanmar Earthquake: New Video Shows Swimming Pool Turning Into a Tsunami | WATCH

Updated March 30th 2025, 18:31 IST
New Delhi: Even days after Myanmar's devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which has claimed over 16,000 lives, horrifying videos continue to surface on the internet. A new video has emerged showing a swimming pool turning into a raging Tsunami as the quake sent tremors across Thailand, China, and Japan.
The earthquake, with a depth of 10 kilometers, caused massive structural damage, leading to building cracks, collapsed skyscrapers, and extensive loss of lives and property.
Videos from affected regions show the chaos and destruction. Thai citizens, in particular, endured terrifying moments as high-rise buildings swayed, forcing people to evacuate in panic.
In Bangkok, the tremors were so strong that water from luxury rooftop infinity pools came crashing down, turning them into giant waterfalls.
Footage from the Banyan Tree Hotel shows water from its 61st-floor pool cascading down the building, while the Waldorf Astoria’s 16th-floor pool and the Marriott Marquis’ 9th-floor pool emptied within minutes, sending torrents of water flooding streets below.
The powerful quake struck Mandalay as its epicenter, followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock. In Mandalay, several structures, including one of the city’s largest monasteries, have collapsed. In Naypyidaw, the capital, rescue workers have been seen pulling survivors from the rubble of government housing complexes.
India was the first nation to send aid, deploying an 80-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to assist in search and rescue operations.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft carrying the NDRF team departed from Hindon Air Force Station and landed in Naypyidaw with critical relief supplies. Myanmar officials warmly received the team, marking the beginning of international rescue efforts in the quake-stricken nation.
