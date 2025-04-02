Man Pulled Alive From Wreckage Five Days After Devastating Earthquake Rocked Myanmar

Naypyidaw: A man was pulled alive from the rubble of a Myanmar hotel on Tuesday, according to officials. Shockingly five days after a devastating earthquake hit the country, killing more than 2,700 people.

Myanmar Earthquake: Man Rescued After 91 Hours

The 26-year-old was rescued by a joint team of Myanmar and Turkish rescuers from the rubble of a hotel building in the capital Naypyidaw around 12:30 am on Tuesday.

The devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the region. The incident occurred in Naypyitaw, where the man had been trapped beneath the debris of a collapsed building since the quake hit on Friday.

This extraordinary rescue offers a glimmer of hope amidst the tragedy, as the death toll from the earthquake has surpassed 2,700, with thousands more injured and hundreds still missing.