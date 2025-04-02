Man Pulled Alive From Wreckage Five Days After Devastating Earthquake Rocked Myanmar

Updated April 2nd 2025, 10:03 IST
Naypyidaw: A man was pulled alive from the rubble of a Myanmar hotel on Tuesday, according to officials. Shockingly five days after a devastating earthquake hit the country, killing more than 2,700 people.
The 26-year-old was rescued by a joint team of Myanmar and Turkish rescuers from the rubble of a hotel building in the capital Naypyidaw around 12:30 am on Tuesday.
The devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the region. The incident occurred in Naypyitaw, where the man had been trapped beneath the debris of a collapsed building since the quake hit on Friday.
This extraordinary rescue offers a glimmer of hope amidst the tragedy, as the death toll from the earthquake has surpassed 2,700, with thousands more injured and hundreds still missing.
The earthquake, which caused widespread destruction across Myanmar, has left many areas without power, communication, or access to aid. Rescue efforts continue as teams race against time to locate and save more survivors. The situation remains dire, with urgent needs for shelter, clean water, and medical supplies in the affected regions.
