Myanmar, Thailand Battle Aftermath As Region Witnesses Strongest Earthquake In 100 Years

Naypyidaw: At least 150 people have died so far, and over 750 injured after a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar and Thailand on Friday. It was a very strong earthquake that caused widespread destruction, damaging high-rises, buildings, houses, roads, bridges, airports, monasteries, and other structures.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck midday on Friday, with its epicenter located in Mandalay at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface. Mandalay is Myanmar’s second-largest city. Following the quake, the affected region experienced strong aftershocks, registering a magnitude of 6.4.

Earthquake Hits Two Major Cities in Myanmar and Thailand

In Myanmar’s Mandalay, the final death toll has not yet been reported as rescue operations are still ongoing, and the situation is likely to evolve further. Rescue efforts are expected to continue for several days due to the extensive impact and damage caused by the earthquake.

In Thailand, authorities reported that at least 10 people had died, nearly 20 were injured, and over 100 were missing from three construction sites, including a high-rise.

Videos and photos emerging from the affected regions showed people trapped under debris, fleeing for shelter, and seeking safe zones as chaos unfolded for several seconds.

Many of the videos highlight skyscrapers swaying, buildings thundering, people rushing for safety inside an airport, and metro trains shaking violently, creating panic all around. One video captured 3-4 people running, seeking shelter at Myanmar's airport, while another showed a truck losing control and toppling over due to the tremors. The quake’s impact was so intense that even vehicles on the road that were being driven were unstable.

Myanmar’s second-largest city, Mandalay, witnessed large-scale destruction, with multiple buildings destroyed and some of the city’s largest monasteries severely damaged.

Photos from the aftermath showed people being rescued from debris, buckled roads, collapsed bridges, and a burst dam. Myanmar’s government reported a high demand for blood donations in hospitals to treat the injured.

Among many visuals that captured the aftermath of the strongest earthquake hitting the region, a video surfaced showing a Bangkok rooftop infinity pool turning into a waterfall.

World comes forward to help myanmar

The United Nations initially allocated $5 million in relief funds to support rescue operations. US President Donald Trump also announced that the United States would offer help to Myanmar, describing the earthquake as a terrible tragedy for the region.

Myanmar is an active earthquake zone

Myanmar lies in an active earthquake belt, however, according to geologists, most quakes occur in sparsely (less populated) areas. The recent earthquake, however, was an exception. The US Geological Survey estimates the death toll may reach 1,000, although it is unlikely to be fully reported.

Local media in Myanmar stated that buildings collapsed in at least five major cities and towns, with two bridges also collapsing, including one on a key highway near Mandalay. A video shared on social media captured the collapse of the multi-story Ma Soe Yane monastery, which crumbled to the ground after the powerful quake. Reports also indicated that the tremors caused a dam to burst, leading to rising water levels in low-lying areas.

The earthquake occurred as Myanmar continues to battle a civil war following the military's seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The country has since been embroiled in conflict with pro-democracy militias.

In Thailand, a 33-year-old under-construction building crumbled near Bangkok’s Chatuchak market, causing people to flee for their lives and bringing traffic to an immediate halt.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, described the event as a great tragedy. Local transport systems, including rapid transit and the subway, were shut down during the emergency.