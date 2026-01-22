Mysterious Smell, Strange Smoke, and Mass Evacuation: What Exactly Caused Panic At Davos?

Davos: An emergency response was triggered at the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday evening after smoke and a strong odour prompted authorities to evacuate part of the Congress Centre, the main conference venue where global leaders, business chiefs and policymakers had gathered.



The precautionary evacuation was ordered after delegates and journalists reported a strange smell that caused coughing among attendees, forcing hundreds to stream out of the centre while emergency crews, including fire and smoke-response units, rushed to the scene.

No Injuries Reported, Situation Brought Under Control

Local fire services confirmed that the alarm was triggered by unusual smoke inside the venue and that the situation was quickly brought under control. Firefighters worked to determine the source of the odour and completed a search of the affected area. Authorities said the fire was completely extinguished and that it likely originated from a nearby structure outside the main hall.



Officials stressed that no injuries have been reported and that the partial evacuation was a precautionary safety measure given the high-profile nature of the forum. Participants were allowed to re-enter the venue after emergency services deemed it safe.

High-Profile Attendees Unaffected

The incident occurred during a busy evening of sessions at the WEF and came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a keynote address to delegates, where he discussed global economic cooperation and geopolitical issues. According to Swiss police and White House officials, President Trump had left the Congress Centre prior to the evacuation and was not affected by the emergency response.

Forum Continues as Planned

The World Economic Forum, which draws presidents, business leaders and civil society figures from around the world to discuss pressing economic and geopolitical challenges, continued its scheduled events following the brief disruption.