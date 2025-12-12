What Is The Mystery Behind Bandages & Bruises on Trump's Hands?

Washington: United States President Donald Trump sparked fresh speculation after appearing in public with bandages on the back of his right hand during multiple public engagements in recent times. Images and videos of the President's hand have gone viral, prompting questions about his health and fuelling rumours across social media and news platforms. Earlier, the President was also spotted with make-up on his hand to cover up bruises.

Responding to the speculation, the White House said that the bandages are not linked to any serious medical issue. Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "The President is literally constantly shaking hands. The Oval Office is like a grand central terminal. He is meeting with more people than you know about."

She added that President Trump takes daily aspirin, a blood thinner that can make bruises more prominent and slower to heal. She said, “He’s also on a daily aspirin regimen, which is something his physical examinations has said in the past as well, which can contribute to the bruise that you see.”

The explanation comes amid heightened scrutiny of Trump’s health. The president, who is 79 years old, has previously faced questions over visible bruising on his hands during past public appearances as well. Earlier also, the White House attributed the marks to routine activities and medication rather than any underlying health condition.

Despite the official clarifications, the repeated sightings of bandages on the President's hand have kept the debate over his health alive. In October, Trump also underwent an MRI scan.

The White House has always maintained that Trump remains in good health, insisting that there is no cause for alarm behind his bandaged and bruised right hand.

‘I’ll Tell You When Something Is Wrong': Trump