'Namaste' Goes Global: Macron’s Heartfelt Gesture as He Sees Off PM Modi in Marseille is Winning The Internet | WATCH

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron saw off Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a traditional ‘namaste’ as Modi wrapped up his three-day visit and departed for the United States from Marseille. Before PM Modi embarked on the next leg of his journey to Washington, DC, the two leaders exchanged a warm hug at the Marseille airport. The moment, captured on video, has gone viral, with social media users praising the French leader’s thoughtful gesture.

Modi-Macron Talks: Strengthening Ties Across Trade, AI, Defence, and Global Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held comprehensive discussions in Marseille, reaffirming their commitment to deepening Indo-French ties across multiple sectors. From trade and defence cooperation to artificial intelligence and global governance, the two leaders laid out a roadmap for stronger bilateral engagement.

Boosting Trade and Investment

Modi and Macron called for enhanced trade and investment ties, recognizing the vast untapped potential between the two nations. With bilateral trade reaching record levels in 2024, both leaders underscored the need to create a conducive environment for businesses investing in India and France.

Commitment to AI and Technological Innovation

Following the AI Action Summit, the leaders committed to ensuring that the global artificial intelligence sector delivers positive social, economic, and environmental outcomes. The upcoming India-France Year of Innovation in 2026 will further drive technological collaboration.

Key agreements included:

India-France Declaration on AI

Launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 logo

Letter of Intent between India's DST and France’s INRIA for an Indo-French Centre for Digital Sciences

Defence Partnership: From Submarines to Missile Systems

The leaders reviewed key areas of defence cooperation, particularly the construction of Scorpene submarines in India, including the integration of DRDO-developed Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems. They also discussed:

Strengthening the Defence Industrial Roadmap

Advancing missile, helicopter engine, and jet engine collaborations

The commissioning of INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final P75 Scorpene-class submarine

Macron welcomed India as an observer in the Eurodrone MALE programme, further deepening the two countries' defence collaboration. Modi also invited France to explore the Pinaka rocket launcher system, calling it a potential milestone in bilateral defence ties.

Global Security & Multilateral Engagement

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and peaceful Indo-Pacific region. They discussed multilateral efforts, including:

Strengthening India-EU ties ahead of the upcoming India-EU Summit in New Delhi

Cooperation in trilateral formats with Australia and the UAE

Joint military exercises between India, France, and UAE, along with participation in each other’s multilateral drills

On global governance, Macron reiterated France’s strong support for India’s permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and stressed the urgent need for UN reforms.

Counterterrorism & Global Challenges

The leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism in all forms, calling for:

The disruption of terrorist financing networks

An end to safe havens for terror groups

Stronger global action against cross-border terrorism

Discussions also covered international security crises, including the Middle East conflict and the war in Ukraine. Both sides committed to close coordination on global diplomatic efforts.

Expanding Civil Aviation & Space Collaboration