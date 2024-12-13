Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized Following Injury During Official Trip to Luxembourg

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, has been hospitalized after sustaining an unspecified injury during an official trip to Luxembourg, her office confirmed on Friday.

Pelosi was part of a bipartisan Congressional delegation visiting the European nation to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, a pivotal World War II event.

Pelosi “looks forward to returning home," says spokesperson

Spokesperson Ian Krager released a statement assuring that Pelosi is "currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals" and added that the congresswoman "looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon." Despite her hospitalization, Pelosi continues to work remotely, Krager said.

Here is what you need to know

Pelosi, a long-serving Democratic representative from California, has been a significant figure in American politics for decades, spanning seven presidential administrations. She held the role of House Speaker twice, first from 2007 to 2011 and then again from 2019 to 2023, before stepping down. She remains active in the House and was recently re-elected to serve another two-year term.

The Luxembourg trip, organized with 17 other House members, included events alongside veterans, military officials, and their families. While the rest of the delegation, led by current House Speaker Mike Johnson, continues with the anniversary commemorations, Pelosi will no longer participate in the activities due to her injury.

This incident occurs just days after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, suffered a sprained wrist and facial injuries following a fall at the U.S. Capitol, underscoring health concerns among senior leaders in Washington.