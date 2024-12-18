Nancy Pelosi Posed for Photo with Broken Hip After Falling in ‘Very High’ Heels

New York: Nancy Pelosi recently had hip replacement surgery after suffering injuries from a fall during her Europe trip last week. Her spokesperson confirmed the procedure was successful, conducted at a U.S. military hospital in Germany. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, who assisted the 84-year-old in her recovery, is now sharing details about the incident.

Pelosi fractured her hip last Friday after slipping on marble steps at a World War II battlefield site in Luxembourg. McCaul, who assisted her, mentioned she was wearing "very high" heels at the time. Despite the serious injury, the Democratic leader still posed for a group photo, holding onto McCaul’s arm.

“I was right next to her. She likes to wear high heels — very high. She was on one of her last steps on this marble staircase that didn’t have a railing and she lost her footing and fell to the ground,” the 62-year-old told to the media.

After the photo, Pelosi was escorted from Luxembourg to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, located near the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany.