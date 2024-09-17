Published 09:41 IST, September 17th 2024
NASA Alerts of a Huge Stadium-Sized Asteroid Heading Towards Earth Today At Stunning Speed
A huge asteroid is heading towards the Earth at a stunning speed of 19,854 mph today, NASA has alerted. The diameter of the asteroid is 950 feet.
NASA Alerts of a Huge Stadium-Sized Asteroid Heading Towards Earth Today At Stunning Speed | Image: Unsplash
