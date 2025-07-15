NATO Warns India, China, Brazil Of Severe Fallout Over Russia Ties

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has warned that secondary sanctions targeting Russia could have far-reaching consequences for major economies like India, China, and Brazil. According to Rutte, these countries could be hit very hard if they continue to do business with Moscow. NATO's warning came up after US President Donald Trump announced a fresh package of weapons for Ukraine, accompanied by a threat of "biting" secondary tariffs of up to 100% on buyers of Russian exports unless a peace deal is reached within 50 days.

The analysts have stated that NATO's Rutte's warning is not just a mere cautionary note, but it's a reminder of the global economic fallout from the escalating measures to curb Russia's economic ties amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. As the NATO chief, Mark Rutte has been vocal about the need for increased defence spending and preparedness for future threats. Earlier, Donald Trump had threatened heavy tariffs on Russia and countries dealing with Russia. Meanwhile, the NATO chief's comments outlined the gravity of the situation and the consequences of not taking decisive action.

The experts have said that the impact of secondary sanctions on major economies like India, China, and Brazil cannot be overstated. These countries have heavy trade relationships with Russia, and any disruption to these ties could have severe consequences. For India, in particular, the stakes are high, given its strategic partnership with Russia in the defence and energy sectors.

As Rutte noted in a recent speech, "Russia is preparing for long-term confrontation. With Ukraine, and with us." His sentiment is supported by the increased defence spending in Europe, with 23 allies expected to reach NATO's target of putting 2% of GDP into their military budgets. However, Rutte asserted that this is not enough, stating, "I can tell you, we are going to need a lot more than 2%."

As the conflict gets severe, the implications go beyond the borders of Ukraine. The possibility for Russia to launch attacks on European soil, including the use of swarms of drones, is a concern that cannot be taken lightly. As Rutte warned, "If anyone were to miscalculate and think they can get away with an attack on Poland or on any other ally, they will be met with the full force of this fierce alliance. Our reaction will be devastating."